Pachamalai ghat road suffers more damage due to rains

A badly eroded stretch of the Shobanapuram-Top Sengattupatti Road in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The condition of the ghat road from Shobanapuram to Top Sengattupatti on Pachamalai, part of the Eastern Ghats, in Tiruchi district has worsened following the recent spells of rain.

The continued neglect of the road stretch has been causing tremendous hardship to residents of tribal villages atop the hills. The ghat road runs a distance of about 14 km from Shobanapuram to Top Sengattupatti. and has not been re-laid for several years now, local residents allege.

There are over 30 villages atop the hills, falling under Tiruchi and Salem districts. Motorists, including drivers of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses operating on the section, endure a torrid time while driving on the section, said N.Saravanan, a road safety activist.

“We have been submitting representations for more than two years now seeking the relaying of the road,” Mr.Saravanan said. In a reply to one of his representations in July 2021, the Forest Department had said that although funds was allotted, the tender bids could not be opened in February that year after the Assembly election was notified. Subsequently, a “revalidation proposal” has been submitted and it is awaiting sanction.

Demanding that the road be handed over to the State Highways or to the Revenue Department from the Forest Department, K. Loganathan, BJP’s Uppilliyapuram North Union president, observed that the hand over was essential as the Forest Department did not seem to have funds to relay the road as the hill area was not a revenue generating one. “The Revenue Department should take over the road immediately,” he insisted.

Following the recent rains on the hills, several stretches had turned dangerous due to the erosion. There is also the possibility of rocks falling over motorists, said Mr.Loganathan, who along with a few of his party members and local residents recently dumped boulders on deep trenches to make the road somewhat motorable at a few badly eroded stretches.

This is the shortest route for people in the hills for their commute, including medical emergencies. The road is also essential for transporting tapioca and other farm produce grown by the tribal farmers from atop the hill, he pointed out.

A Forest Department official, when contacted, said the sanction for the revised proposal was awaited. Mr.Saravanan observed that the delay was unjustified and demanded that the road be repaired immediately lest an accident occurs.

Pointing out that the road was being frequently damaged by rain water flowing down the hills, Mr.Saravanan said the storm water drain along the ghat road should be refurbished while relaying the road. Currently, most of the 49 culverts of the storm water drain have been clogged and the rain water was largely flowing on the road eroding it, he said.

Situated about 90 km from Tiruchi, Pachamalai is also a weekend getaway for many from the city. But the poor condition of the road has also been a put-off for picnickers to Top Sengattupatti, where the Forest Department has created various amenities as part of an eco-tourism project executed a few years ago. Treetop houses, dormitories and interpretation centre were established as part of the project then.