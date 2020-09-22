Pachaimalai awaits last mile connectivity

Picnickers enjoying a bath at Mangalam Falls in Pachaimalai.

TIRUCHI

22 September 2020 22:22 IST

Strengthening infrastructure and providing better accessibility to some of the lesser known destinations such as the seasonal waterfalls in Pachamalai hills could go a long way in developing them as picnic spots in the district, say nature enthusiasts.

True to its name, Pachaimalai is an unexplored green hill range situated in the Eastern Ghats with dry evergreen and dry deciduous forests located on the north-western border of Tiruchi district.

The Forest Department has created an eco-tourism facility at Top Sengattupatti offering accommodation and guided trekking. But more needs to be done to attract visitors by strengthening infrastructure of the area, say locals.

Verdant places such as Mangalam Falls and Koraiyar Falls in Pachamalai hills remain largely unexplored due to poor accessibility and lack of adequate infrastructure.

According to locals, the falls are a sight to behold during the monsoon.

“When in full flow, the falls are as good as Courtallam. A spell of good rain in the hill ranges can bring water to these falls for about 100 days. If there is good rain, the falls have water flowing right from September and the season can go up to January-end or early February,” says Saravanan Natesan, a frequent visitor.

The Mangalam Falls is located about 14 km away from Top Sengattupatti, which is accessible by road from Tiruchi via Thuraiyur and Uppilliyapuram. From Top Sengattupattai one has to go via Chinna Pakkalam, Periya Pakkalam and Chinna Mangalam villages.

“The final approach road of about one km from the Nallamaasi Road intersection to the falls should be black topped. The gravel road is in a bad condition,” rues Mr. Natesan.

Protective railings should also be installed around the falls for picnickers to bathe safely at the falls.

Further down the Mangalam Falls is another falls, referred to as Etterumaipaazhi Falls.

“We have to climb down about 600 metres from here to reach this falls, but there are no steps leading to it. A proper approach way could definitely help attract more visitors,” feels D. Prasad another visitor to the Mangalam Falls last week.

Similarly, the last mile connectivity to Koraiyur Falls, which can be accessed from Thuraiyur-Perambalur Road via Seerambur, Sengattupatti, Manalodai, Thonur and Pudur, is also poor, complain visitors.

The two-km-long stretch from Pudur to the falls is in pathetic condition.

“There is also a need to build steps to the final approach of about 200 metres leading the falls as it is a rugged terrain,” says Mr. Natesan.

“We have petitioned authorities seeking steps to improve connectivity to these places,” he adds.