Tiruchirapalli

Pacemaker implanted for child successfully

Doctors at Kauvery Heartcity, part of Kauvery Hospitals, successfully implanted a pacemaker for a three-year-old-child who had a complete heart block after she underwent a Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) surgery.

The child had been implanted with an epicardial pacemaker but it failed to work and changing to an adult-type pacemaker was risky, doctors had told the family.

However, a team of doctors led by T. Joseph, Interventional Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, took up the challenge and implanted the pacemaker on February 3, and the child, who was underweight at 13 kg, is recovering well, according to a press release.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2021 8:31:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/pacemaker-implanted-for-child-successfully/article34225320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY