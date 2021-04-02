Pacemaker implanted for child successfully

Doctors at Kauvery Heartcity, part of Kauvery Hospitals, successfully implanted a pacemaker for a three-year-old-child who had a complete heart block after she underwent a Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) surgery.

The child had been implanted with an epicardial pacemaker but it failed to work and changing to an adult-type pacemaker was risky, doctors had told the family.

However, a team of doctors led by T. Joseph, Interventional Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, took up the challenge and implanted the pacemaker on February 3, and the child, who was underweight at 13 kg, is recovering well, according to a press release.