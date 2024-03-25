ADVERTISEMENT

Paarivendhar, AIADMK candidate file papers in Perambalur

March 25, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Indiya Jananayaka Katchi founder and MP T.R. Paarivendhar, 82, filed his nomination papers for the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency here on Monday.  Mr. Paarivendhar will contest from the same constituency for the third consecutive time. This time he will contest on BJP’s lotus symbol.

In the 2019 elections, Mr. Paarivendhar contested on DMK symbol and won emphatically defeating his nearest AIADMK rival by a margin of over four lakh votes. Mr. Paarivendhar submitted his papers to the District Collector and Returning Officer of the constituency K. Karpagam at the Collectorate. 

The total value of his movable assets was ₹20.21 crore while that of his spouse P. Easwari was ₹6.16 crore. The current market value of his immovable assets was ₹39.33 crore while that of his spouse was ₹27.50 crore, Mr. Paarivendhar said in his affidavit.

The AIADMK candidate, N.D. Chandramohan, 51, also submitted his nomination papers. 

