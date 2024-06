Tiruchi Corporation’s electric crematorium at Oyamari will remain closed for three days from June 3 for maintenance.

An official release said the cremation chambers had developed some problems and, hence, it had been decided to close the facility temporarily for repairs. It would become operational from June 6. Meanwhile, residents can make use of the crematoriums at Ambedkar Nagar in Srirangam and Konakkarai.

