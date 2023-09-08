Oyamari crematorium resumes operations

September 08, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation’s electric crematorium at Oyamari resumed operations on Friday following a temporary closure for maintenance. The crematorium was closed for nine days from August 30 to carry out maintenance and repair works on the furnace that developed some problems and the civic body had asked the residents to use the crematorium at Ambedkar Nagar in Srirangam. On Friday, the Corporation said in a press release that the Oyamari electrical crematorium resumed operations after maintenance.