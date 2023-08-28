Oyamari crematorium closed for maintenance

August 28, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation’s electric crematorium at Oyamari will remain closed for nine days from August 30 for maintenance.

The facility serves nearly 50% of the residents of Tiruchi, including Gandhi Market, Varaganeri and Chinthamani. It receives around 10 to 15 bodies daily.

Officials said the furnace had developed some problems and, hence, it had been decided to close the facility temporarily for repairs. It would become operational from September 8. In the meantime, residents can make use of the crematorium at Ambedkar Nagar in Srirangam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.