Oxygen-supported beds to be established in eight locations

As part of augmenting resources for treating COVID-19 patients, the district administration has identified eight locations to establish 320 beds with oxygen support, Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji said on Thursday.

Reviewing the existing arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients with officials of various departments at the Collector Office, the Minister said that fresh cases continued to rise in the district. The demand for oxygen-supported beds was also going up. Hence, it had been decided to set up oxygen concentrators at Pallapatti, Aravakurichi, Velayuthampalayam, Government Arts and Science College, Kaniyalampatti, Kovaikulam, Kulithalai and Vellianai. Provisions would be made to treat 40 patients at each location.

Mr. Senthil Balaji said that a unified control room had been set up at the Collector’s office to listen to the COVID-19 related grievances of the people including beds, oxygen beds and other issues. It would also monitor the treatments being given to patients on a round-the-clock basis. The people could call up 04324-256306, 04324-257510 and 1077. A total of 17 containment zones had been established in the district. Of them, nine were in urban areas, and eight in rural areas.

He said that officials had been asked to ensure quality and healthy food to patients under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Government Hospital and COVID Care Centres.

The Minister said that medical experts had predicted that fresh cases might double, making it imperative for health, revenue and other department officials to ramp up the facilities. A comprehensive report to be prepared on the steps taken will be examined by the Collector, he said.

District Collector Prashanth M. Wadnere, Member of Parliament S. Jothimani, newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly of Krishnarayapuram, Kulithalai and Aravakurichi took part in the review meeting.

Later, Mr. Senthil Balaji inaugurated the distribution of free food to the needy people. Christened as “Thalapathy Kitchen”, he said that free food would be distributed thrice a day at the Karur MLA Office.