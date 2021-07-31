Oxygen plants commissioned

31 July 2021 19:58 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

An oxygen plant was commissioned at the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai on Saturday.

The plant, commissioned at a cost of ₹93 lakh, was inaugurated by Minister for Law, S.Reghupathy, and Minister for Environment, Siva.V. Meyyanathan, in the presence of Collector, Kavitha Ramu, and the hospital Dean, M.Poovathi.

Mr.Regupathy said that the oxygen plant had been commissioned in quick time as per the instructions of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin and it would be of immense benefit to the patient undergoing treatment at the hospital. The plant has a capacity to supply oxygen to 200 patients an hour, he said.

Vedaranyam

A 500 litre Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plant was commissioned at the taluk government hospital at Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district on Friday. The plant has the capacity to supply oxygen to up to 100 beds.

“As part of PM Care’s strategy, we are working with the government and hospitals to be ready for any possibility of a third wave of coronavirus,” said Harshil Narula, Director, Med Freshe, in a press release.

To meet oxygen requirements, PSA plants are being installed in different places in the State, including the Nilgiris, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Madurai and Kanchipuram by Med Freshe, he added.