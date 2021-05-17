Oxygen concentrators donated to hospitals

THANJAVUR

17 May 2021 19:45 IST

City Union Bank has donated over 100 oxygen concentrators worth ₹1 crore to government hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the district.

Collector M. Govinda Rao said on Monday that CUB had handed over the equipment to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Out of 100 units, 75 would be put into use at the hospital, 15 would be kept at the disposal of Government District Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam, and 10 would be utilised at Government Hospital, Pattukottai.

If more oxygen concentrators were required at Kumbakonam or Pattukottai, arrangements would be made to move the equipment at TMC Hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, Papanasam MLA M.H. Jawahirullah said oxygen support facility would be created at the government hospital in Papanasam town.

After inspecting the GH, he told reporters that the hospital had 32 beds and patients were being referred either to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital or to Government District Headquarters Hospital at Kumbakonam for oxygen support.

Steps had been initiated to provide oxygen support facility at the GH, he added.