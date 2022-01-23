Oxygen Concentrator Banks being established at PHC level

KARAIKAL

23 January 2022 22:01 IST

The district administration has launched a campaign to establish Oxygen Concentrator Banks at the level of Primary Health Centres.

At each centre, three to four oxygen concentrators will be placed to cater to patients recovering in home isolation.

Advertising

Advertising

Those who might need oxygen post-recovery could also make use of this provision as per the risk assessment of health officials, and on the basis of recommendation of medical officers of GH, Karaikal, or the PHC concerned.

A health staff will explain to family members how to use the oxygen concentrator, Collector Arjun Sharma said in a press release.

Medical officers will stay in touch with those being supplied with oxygen concentrator, and if need be, will see through their hospital admission.

After recovery, the oxygen concentrators will be taken back and sanitised, and made available to other needy patients.

This way, the affected patients can recover with oxygen support at home without prolonged stay in hospital.

Needy patients could contact the District Health Helpline 04368-261242 for utilising the facility, the Collector said.