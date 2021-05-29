‘Oxygen bus’ commissioned in Karur

KARUR

29 May 2021 18:12 IST

An ‘oxygen bus’ with three beds and eight seats with oxygen supply, sponsored by members of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Karur, was handed over to Electricity Minister V.Senthil Balaji for public use in Karur on Friday.

A consortium of members of CII-Karur and other industrialists of the town have come forward to sponsor five projects at a total cost of ₹2.80 crore to support government efforts in the fight against COVID 19, Mr. Senthil Balaji said on the occasion.

Advertising

Advertising

The bus with oxygen supply from cylinders and 10 litre oxygen concentrators to be used for emergency care for patients before hospitalisation. The facility will help medical teams to assess the patient for admission based on the severity of infection. Additionally, the facility will be of great help to patients for immediate oxygen requirements as a lifesaving support, K. Pushparajan, chairman, CII-Karur, said.

The other projects include establishment of a 156-bedded COVID Care Centre at Velayuthampalayam and establishing three modular oxygen systems at government health care facilities. Work on establishing the COVID Care Centre, with oxygenated beds, at Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited’s marriage hall, Pugalur, is under way and it will be commissioned within the next few days by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference, Mr. Senthil Balaji said.

Ashok Ramkumar, Managing Director, Asian Fabricx Private Limited, one of the major sponsors of projects, said industrialists of Karur will extend all necessary support to government efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Collector Prashant M.Wadnere, R. Muthuselvan, Dean, Karur Government Medical College and Hospital, Venkataraman, vice-chairman, CII-Karur, Sudhakar Palaniswamy, managing director, Synthesis Home Textiles, Arasu Sethupathi, past chairman, CII-Karur, and other officials and industrialists were present.