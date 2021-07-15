Tiruchirapalli

Oxygen bank inaugurated

Collector, P. Gayathri Krishnan on Thursday inaugurated an oxygen bank of Indian Red Cross Society in Tiruvarur district.

According to official sources, services of the oxygen bank would be made available free of charge to COVID-19 patients who need oxygen support during home quarantine. The patients could use the concentrators till their oxygen level in blood revert back to normalcy.

Those in need of the service could avail it by dialling 98942-18983 (for Tiruvarur area); 98409-31487 (Mannargudi); 95856-86699 (Nannilam) and 99422-27001 (Thiruthuraipoondi).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2021 7:09:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/oxygen-bank-inaugurated/article35345358.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY