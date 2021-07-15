Oxygen bank inaugurated

Collector, P. Gayathri Krishnan on Thursday inaugurated an oxygen bank of Indian Red Cross Society in Tiruvarur district.

According to official sources, services of the oxygen bank would be made available free of charge to COVID-19 patients who need oxygen support during home quarantine. The patients could use the concentrators till their oxygen level in blood revert back to normalcy.

Those in need of the service could avail it by dialling 98942-18983 (for Tiruvarur area); 98409-31487 (Mannargudi); 95856-86699 (Nannilam) and 99422-27001 (Thiruthuraipoondi).