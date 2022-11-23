Owners of wandering cattle fined

November 23, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Tiruvarur Municipality has collected fine of ₹ 20,000 from owners of cattle that were found wandering on roads during night hours.

The civic body embarked on the drive against the cattle owners’ practice of allowing their cattle to move around or occupy the carriageways, particularly on Mayiladuthurai Road, during night hours which caused hardships to motorists and road users.

Since complaints of inconvenience caused by the animals became frequent, the municipality issued a warning to the cattle owners that any domesticated animal found loitering would be impounded and the owners fined.

It added that if the owners did not turn up to claim their ownership over the animals within three days, such animals would be auctioned.

As the cattle owners failed to take the warning seriously, the civic body staff impounded a total of 38 domesticated animals – cows, calves and horses – from the streets of Tiruvarur last week.

The municipality housed the animals at the open space available on the premises of the civic body’s office on the southern bank of Kamalalayam tank, according to the Commissioner S. Prabakaran.

Subsequently, the cattle owners approached the municipality and got their cattle released after remitting the fine amount imposed by the civic body. A letter of undertaking from the cattle owners affirming that they would not leave their cattle on roads was obtained by the civic body before releasing the animals.

Further, the cattle owners have also agreed to the condition that in case their cattle were again found on road causing inconvenience to motorists and road users and impounded by the civic body, such animals could be auctioned, he added.