Owner of country cracker manufacturing unit dies

December 10, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Owner of a licensed private country cracker manufacturing unit near Thirugokarnam, who was injured in a blast that took place at the unit a few days ago, died on Sunday.

M. Moorthy, 51, proprietor of Moorthy Fireworks Unit, was initially treated at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital following the blast. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Tiruchi where he died.

He was alone at the unit when the explosion occurred in the manufacturing shed. The Thirugokarnam Police registered a case.