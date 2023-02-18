ADVERTISEMENT

Overwhelming response to ‘Saree Walkathon’

February 18, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Inner Wheel Club of Tanjore organised a ‘Saree Walkathon,’ to promote awareness among women that traditional attire is not a deterrent to fitness.

The walkathon elicited a tremendous response and more than 2,000 women from the age of 18 years to above 70 years participated in the event that was organised here on Saturday, according to club president Sophia Somesh.

Around 60 senior citizens, eight of them over 70 years of age, covered the distance of one kilometre fixed for their age category with ease.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

College students numbering over 1,500 participated in the event which was flagged off by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver from near the Big Temple. The event culminated with distribution of prizes to the winners by Thanjavur Corporation Commissioner K. Saravanakumar at Anna Arangam near Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand (Old Bus Stand).

Special prizes were presented to all the eight septuagenarians and also to a participant leading her life with an artificial limb, the Inner Wheel Club president added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US