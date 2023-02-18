HamberMenu
Overwhelming response to ‘Saree Walkathon’

February 18, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Inner Wheel Club of Tanjore organised a ‘Saree Walkathon,’ to promote awareness among women that traditional attire is not a deterrent to fitness.

The walkathon elicited a tremendous response and more than 2,000 women from the age of 18 years to above 70 years participated in the event that was organised here on Saturday, according to club president Sophia Somesh.

Around 60 senior citizens, eight of them over 70 years of age, covered the distance of one kilometre fixed for their age category with ease.

College students numbering over 1,500 participated in the event which was flagged off by Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver from near the Big Temple. The event culminated with distribution of prizes to the winners by Thanjavur Corporation Commissioner K. Saravanakumar at Anna Arangam near Ayyasamy Vandaiyar Memorial Bus Stand (Old Bus Stand).

Special prizes were presented to all the eight septuagenarians and also to a participant leading her life with an artificial limb, the Inner Wheel Club president added.

