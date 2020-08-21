Overwhelming demand for B. Com seats

Tiruchi

21 August 2020 19:09 IST

In most arts and science colleges, several thousands of seats have been filled for B. Com degree programme and B. Com with specialisations such as Computer Applications, Banking, and Corporate Secretaryship. The huge demand is reflected in every seat getting filled for the course offered in second shift as well.

But principals and even subject teachers are candid that the trend has little to do with the prevailing job market requirements.

As has been the case every year, the first preference of a majority of students who had studied commerce group in Plus Two has been B. Com programme. “It is not uncommon because unlike in the case of students of science group, the options are limited for Commerce group students, and B. Com becomes the first choice more because of the nomenclature and the misconception that the course is a gateway for jobs in banks. Unless the students walk the extra mile to acquire extra-skills, getting jobs is not going to be easy,”, says S. Ismail Mohideen, Principal, Jamal Mohammed College.

In this context, there is only limited variation in the contents of B.Com and B.B.A. But, the former programme commands the preference. It is another matter that the students enrol for B.B.A. with a misconception that it would provide them direct entry into M.B.A., Prof. Ismail said.

Specialisations in B. Com has helped colleges to increase the intake capacity for the B.Com programme. All specialisations do have equivalence but only students who undergo regular B. Com programme enjoy preference for admission to M. Com, Principal of National College R. Sundararaman said.

According to M. Selvam, Professor and Head, Department of Commerce and Financial Studies, Bharathidasan University, the quality of B.Com programmes has deteriorated.

“The edge that students with B.Sc. Mathematics enjoy in having a far better pass percentage in Chartered Accountancy exams in the profession that had been for long considered the domain for students with Accounting background is a glaring reflection of the deterioration in the B.Com programme,” Prof. Selvam observed.

Students of B.Com need to realise that even for banking jobs, the extent of recruitment has shrunk phenomenally. It is now more of software to customer interface in the banking system.

The future is not entirely grim. Medium scale business houses do look for Accountants with B.Com qualification. Commerce students need to necessarily acclimatise themselves with use of accounting software to be in the reckoning for jobs after graduation, Prof. Selvam said.