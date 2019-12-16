Overhead rail electrification project await power link from Tangedco

The ongoing overhead electrification works in the second portion of the mainline section from Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai and in another stretch from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur has reached the last stage of completion.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, which is executing the project, is awaiting power supply for the newly constructed traction substation at Cuddalore from State-owned Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to energise the stretch.

The Electrical Inspector of GOI has accorded sanction to energise and commission the traction substation ahead of operation of trains hauled by electric locomotives, a senior RVNL officer told The Hindu.

The 110kv traction substation, constructed as part of the project, would have to be connected with Tangedco’s power grid at Cuddalore.

RVNL has paid ₹15 crore to Tangedco, said the officer, exuding confidence that supply of power is expected in January. Nearly 90% of the electrification works are over in Cuddalore–Mayiladuthurai–Tiruvarur broad gauge section, with the remaining works expected to be over by January.

Separate approval from the Electrical Inspector would have to be obtained for commissioning the overhead electrical stretch from Cuddalore to Tiruvarur.

Pre-commissioning checks are under way on the stretches. After completion of works and obtaining supply of power, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Bengaluru, will be invited to carry out mandatory inspection of the electrified section. The statutory clearance from the CRS is mandatory for operation of train services hauled by electric locomotives on the mainline section. At present, freight and passenger trains are being hauled by diesel locomotives.

The 228-km mainline section from Villupuram to Thanjavur with a single broad gauge track is being electrified in phases with RVNL energising the portion from Villupuram to Cuddalore under Phase I.

In the second phase, overhead electrification works are currently apace from Cuddalore to Mayiladuthurai junction and in the 38–km broad gauge line to Tiruvarur branching of from Mayiladuthurai.

The entire project is being executed at an estimated cost exceeding ₹300 crore.

The last and final stretch in the mainline section from Mayiladuthurai to Thanjavur via Kumbakonam will be taken up in full swing once the Phase II is energised.

Foundation works have already begun in Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur stretch with 50% of them having been completed. The plan is to complete overhead electrification up to Thanjavur by June 2020, the official said.

The mainline section is another important stretch falling under the vast limits of Tiruchi Railway Division with several religious towns such as Chidambaram, Vaitheeswarankoil, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam enroute attracting devotees from various parts Tamil Nadu and other States.

The section has been witnessing a steady rise in passenger traffic and operation of train services over the years. The railway administration has already announced preliminary engineering survey for doubling the mainline section.