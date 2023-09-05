Overhead power cables to go underground around car streets in Tiruvarur

September 05, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Overhead high tension power lines on the car streets around the Tyagarajaswamy Temple in Tiruvarur would soon run underground.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) on Monday launched work on laying the high tension cables underground at an estimated cost of about ₹ 2.48 crore.

Residents and devotees have long been demanding the conversion of the power lines around the car streets, through which the giant Azhi Ther passed through. The overhead lines not only posed a hindrance to the car run but also a safety threat, it was contended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the work on Monday along with Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K.Kalaivannan, Collector T.Charushree pointed out that residents had been demanding that both high tension and low tension cables were laid underground on the car streets. Currently, sanction has been obtained for laying the high tension cables underground. Steps were being taken to get the government sanction for taking the low tension cables too underground. The works would be completed before the next run of the Azhi Ther, she said, according to an official press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.