Overhead electrification work up to Karaikal to be completed by this month, says Southern Railway GM

06 March 2020 14:23 IST

After April, an attempt is being made for all trains from Karaikal Port and from Karaikal to run on electric traction, John Thomas said

Overhead electrification work up to Karaikal from Tiruvarur is expected to be completed by this month-end, Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas said on Friday.

Mr. Thomas told reporters at Karaikal that electrification work up to Karaikal Port would be completed by April. “After April, we are trying to see that all trains from Karaikal Port and from Karaikal are run on electric traction."

The overhead electrification work was being carried out by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification.

Asked about the commencement of the new broad gauge line work from Karaikal to Peralam, Mr. Thomas said the project had already been sanctioned. “As of now there is a shortage of funds. As and when funds are released the pace of the work will increase.”

Mr. Thomas said he would inspect the Karaikal Port which gave the Southern Railway maximum revenue and maximum loading of coal for Mettur Dam thermal power plant, and also for other areas in and around Karaikal.The General Manager said he had come to see the needs of the Karaikal Port to improve the handling of traffic by rail to the extent possible.

Accompanied by senior Southern Railway officials, Mr. John Thomas would later in the day carry out a ‘window trailing’ inspection travelling on board a special train from Karaikal to Tiruchi.