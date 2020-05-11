Overhead electrification work gets under way on Nagapattinam -Velankanni section

The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) has commenced overhead electrification project on the Nagapattinam –Velankanni broad gauge section.

Foundation works for establishing overhead electric masts started a few days ago along the 10-kilometre stretch by engaging a group of labourers who have been deployed at different locations and by ensuring personal distancing as a precautionary measure in the wake of spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The overhead electrification project had already been approved by the Railway Board, New Delhi. The CORE had stocked materials at the project site for the commencement of the electrification works which was being monitored by field-level officials.

Nagapattinam – Velankanni is a shorter broad gauge section taken up for overhead electrification by the CORE which had executed similar projects in other sections.

A senior CORE official told The Hindu on Monday that the plan was to erect 20 to 22 masts for every kilometre on the 10-km stretch from Nagapattinam to Velankanni. Portals would be established at the Velankanni yard. The official said overhead electrification works had already been completed in the stretch from Tiruvarur to Karaikal with final adjustments under way.

Final adjustments to the overhead electric structures from Tiruvarur to Karaikal would be completed before this month-end after which the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, would be invited to carry out mandatory inspection. Only after obtaining the statutory clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety that electric locomotive hauled passenger and freight trains could be operated up to Karaikal. The official said works were under way simultaneously for establishing a traction sub-station at Karaikal as part of the electrification project.

The CORE was entrusted with the task of electrifying the Tiruchi – Karaikal broad gauge section via Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam. The organisation had already energised the double line section from Tiruchi to Thanjavur and the single line stretch from Thanjavur to Tiruvarur. A traction sub-station constructed at Thanjavur as part of the electrification project has already been commissioned.