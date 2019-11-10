Overhead electrification project on fast track

With overhead electrification project progressing swiftly in the Villupuram – Thanjavur main line section, the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has targeted to complete the electrification works in the Cuddalore – Mayiladuthurai - Tiruvarur stretch and commission it before March 2020.

The RVNL which has been entrusted with the task of electrifying the 228-km long broad gauge main line section had completed the overhead electrification work from Villupuram to Cuddalore Port Junction.

Subsequently, the next stretch from Cuddalore to Tiruvarur via Mayiladuthurai (114 route kilometre) was taken up.

Overhead traction wires have been provided up to Mayiladuthurai Junction from Cuddalore to a distance of about 74 route kilometre as part of the project being executed at an estimated cost exceeding ₹ 300 crore. Over 3,000 overhead electric masts and equal number of overhead electric brackets have been established in the Cuddalore- Mayiladuthurai mainline section and in the 38 –km portion from Mayiladuthurai -Tiruvarur section.

A senior RVNL officer told The Hindu that nearly 90% of overhead electric masts have been installed in the broad gauge line which branches off to Tiruvarur from Mayiladuthurai Junction via Peralam, Punthottam and Nannilam.

New sub station

A new electric sub station at Cuddalore Junction has been set up as part of the project to feed power for the overhead wire, the officer said adding that the RVNL was coordinating with the TANGEDCO for supply of power which was expected to come through in December.

The electrification project in the Cuddalore – Mayiladuthurai – Tiruvarur broad gauge single line section was progressing in full swing and is targeted for commissioning before the end of the current financial year, said the officer.

Simultaneously electrification works has already begun in the final main line stretch from Mayilathurai to Thanjavur via Kumbakonam. Nearly 50% of the foundation works had been completed, the officer added.

Overhead electrification works are also underway in the Thanjavur – Tiruvarur – Karaikal broad gauge section – a project which is being executed by the Central Organisation of Railway Electrification.