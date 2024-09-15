Overhauled narrow gauge steam loco all set to chug in Matheran Hill Railway

A 107-year-old narrow gauge steam locomotive is all set to chug in the lush green Matheran Hill Railway in Maharashtra again with the heritage loco having been overhauled at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchi.

The ‘B 794’ steam locomotive weighing a little over 15 tonnes will be operated on the 20- km section from Neral to Matheran located on the Western Ghats range in Raigad district.

The over 90-year-old Golden Rock Railway Workshop was entrusted with the task of overhauling the narrow gauge locomotive as it had the experience in carrying out periodic overhaul of ‘X’ class steam locomotives. Further, it is a nodal workshop for metre gauge and narrow gauge steam locomotives as declared by the Railway Board, New Delhi.

A technical team of the workshop had carried out the overhauling of the locomotive which has been provided with a brand new redesigned HSD (high speed diesel) oil firing system instead of coal, said workshop authorities.

As part of the overhauling, the loco has been renewed with a new main frame and accessories and fitted with new steam cylinders, besides being provided with an enhanced capacity water tank.

The 100-year-old boiler has been overhauled and made into working condition. For ensuring smooth engine operation, tuning of valves and its setting has been carried out with utmost care. The loco has been provided with a twin pipe air brake emergency valve system with cut off cock provision as it hauls the air brakes coaches on the Neral - Matheran section. The new HSD oil firing system has been provided in a compact manner in the locomotive and user friendly to the crew.

The locomotive will glow with LED lamps in the driver cabin and underframe. Headlights have been provided with halogen reflector arrangements. The loco has been given a fresh coat of PU (polyurethane) painting to boost the aesthetics. The authorities said the overhauled loco was ready for dispatch by road to the Central Railway.

The Matheran Hill Railway covers a distance of 20 km between Neral and Matheran in the Western Ghats. The narrow gauge line is administered by the Central Railway. The construction of the line began in 1904 and completed in 1907. Matheran is connected to the town of Neral which lies at the base of the hills by narrow gauge rail line.

