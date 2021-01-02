Overgrown shrubs on median threaten road users

TIRUCHI

The thick growth of plants and shrubs on the median and large potholes on the stretch of Sivaprakasam Salai (also known as Anna Nagar Main Road) between Ukkira Kaliamman Street and the Uyyakondan canal bridge has put motorists into severe hardship in the city.

The plants were grown as part of the beautification drive taken up on the centre median on the stretch by Tiruchi Chapter of the Confederation of the Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) in 2018 at the behest of the then Corporation Commissioner. The median was given a facelift and tree saplings were planted over it.

Following the lush growth of the plants and trees, their branches now extend beyond the centre median, obstructing the vision of motorists, especially at times of rain and strong winds. Often stray cattle attracted by the greenery enter the carriageway suddenly catching motorists off guard. Motorists demand that the plants and shrubs be pruned before a major accident takes place.

When contacted I.Shajahan, president, CREDAI, Tiruchi, assured to take steps to prune the trees and shrubs in the next few days. P.Ravichandran, former president, CREDAI, Tiruchi, under whose tenure the initiative was taken up, suggested that the centre median could be fenced and split into segments and handed over to CREDAI members or private agencies for maintenance.

Motorists also complain over the poor condition of the road stretch. The carriageways on both sides of the road stretch have been heavily damaged following the recent spells of rain. Huge potholes have been come up along the road stretch making it a back breaking ride for motorists. the Corporation attempts to cover the potholes with construction debris has caused more problems with the rubble getting spread across the road.

“The road, which is supposed to be one of the arterial roads, is in a pathetic condition,” regretted Sakunthala Srinivasan, president, Payaneetalar Iyakkam and a resident of Anna Nagar.