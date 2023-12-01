Overgrown plants, dilapidated equipment keep children away from Race Course Road park

December 01, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Children’s Park on Race Course Road, which was once abuzz, is in a state of ruins because of lack of proper maintenance.

Overgrown plants and the dilapidated equipment reflect the poor maintenance of the parks. Though the park is located in a prime area near the walking tracks, it lacks patronage because of poor maintenance.

According to Rizwana Ahmed, a resident of Khajamalai, people have stopped taking children to the park. “Earlier, we used to bring our children on weekends. It is not at all safe to use the existing equipment as they are rusted and could break any time,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents fear health hazards with the approaching rain. “Whenever it rains, the park gets flooded, and water stagnates for days. We do not allow our kids to play during evenings as they may be attacked by snakes or insects that take shelter under the overgrown plants,” said S. Arokiyaraj, a walker.

Lights in the park have become dysfunctional and the steel gate is damaged. Residents expressed concern that anti-social elements may exploit the space after dusk. “Instead of coming up with more parks, the Corporation should make efforts to carry out periodic maintenance and install a security system to prevent visitors from misusing the parks,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a city resident.

A senior official said: “We are keen on redeveloping the facilities near the Anna Stadium and will take steps to improve the upkeep of the park and lights will be installed soon.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.