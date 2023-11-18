ADVERTISEMENT

Overgrown greenery mars Tiruchi’s beautified public spaces

November 18, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Creepers and climbers have taken over the roadside saplings planted by the authorities; Corporation officials say maintenance work suffered as the personnel were drafted for garbage clearance work during Deepavali

The Hindu Bureau

Rampant growth of bushes under the Mannarpuram flyover in Tiruchi on Saturday has ruined the aesthetics of the structure. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The mini gardens and ornamental greenery that gave a neat and trim look to the city’s public spaces after the recent beautification drive have turned into an eyesore as the plants and creepers have not been pruned.

The garden patches under the flyover near the Railway Junction leading to the Central Bus Stand and at the Mannarpuram junction are in a state of neglect as the vegetation has grown out of the protective grills and is spilling on to the road, marring the aesthetic looks of the place.

In other places, creepers and climbers have taken over the roadside saplings planted by the authorities, completely covering the tree guards as well.

The Tiruchi City Corporation had prioritised beautification of spaces below some flyovers earlier this year, to deter littering and to keep the anti-social elements at bay with improved illumination and landscaping. Saplings had also been planted along newly laid roads with multi-coloured tree guards. Of late, because of lack of maintenance, these saplings have been crying for attention, especially on the outskirts of the city.

Staff redeployed

A senior Corporation official told The Hindu that the upkeep of the green spots had suffered due to the prolonged underground drainage work in many parts of the city.

“We had to delegate many of our conservancy staff to solid waste collection during and after Deepavali. We will resume the pruning of vegetation soon,” he said.

CONNECT WITH US