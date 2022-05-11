Overflowing sewers plague the city

The overflowing sewer causes inconvenience to those travelling on Alexandria Road in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

Sewage outflow from a manhole has been troubling residents and commuters of Alexandria Road, Cantonment. People are forced to put up with the stench of the sewage that stagnates by the roadside.

Earlier, the issue persisted only during monsoon. But, now, the manhole overflows all the time, a resident said. “It just shows that the underground drainage (UGD) system can't handle the enormous load, which is why it overflows,” said N. Santhanam, a resident of Cantonment.

Despite repeated complaints by the residents to authorities, no lasting solution has been found. Sludge continues to ooze out; short-term fixes have not been effective. The issue has been persisting for several months, they complained.

“We are tired of filing complaints. The authorities either ignore us or do some hurried clean-up, but there is no permanent solution. The stagnation leads to mosquito breeding, and the stench is unbearable,” said D. Raji, a resident.

Meanwhile, passers-by and customers visiting a bank located on the same road are forced to tolerate the problem. “Clogged manholes and sewage overflows are persistent in many parts of the city. The civic body has to intervene and implement a permanent solution by identifying and removing shortcomings in the UGD system,” said C. Balasubramanian, a frequent commuter.

When asked about the steps taken by the corporation, an official said, “We attempt to respond promptly, but the problem keeps recurring. With the ongoing UGD work, we intend to address the issue on a long-term basis.”