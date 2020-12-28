Overflowing sewage goes unchecked at Central Bus Stand

TIRUCHI

28 December 2020 23:10 IST

Frequent malfunctioning of underground drainage at Central Bus Stand in the city has been causing inconvenience to passengers.

Sewage mixed with faecal matter leaking from a pipe near the sanitary complex flowed like a river in the bus stand on Saturday and Sunday, making it difficult for passengers and bus crew members to move about.

Nearly 75% of the space of a part of the bus stand, where Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam bound buses are halted, was spread with sewage. It stagnated in front of the urinals of men and women. The passengers, who wanted to use the urinals, had no other option but to walk on the filthy water.

Moreover, the foul smell emanating from the sewage troubled the passengers and bus crews. The outbound passengers, who waited for their buses, hawkers, time keepers and tea stall operators at the bus stand too endured sordid time.

“The bus stand attracts a large number of passengers including transit travellers. I had to walk on sewage to board the bus. It is not a right way to maintain a bus stand. It is annoying,” said M. Manivannan of Thanjavur.

Enquiries revealed that the sewage began to leak from a spot near the public toilet on Saturday evening. It is alleged that though the issue was brought out to the concerned officials of Tiruchi Corporation, it was not solved till Sunday night. The issue was said to have been sorted out on Monday morning.

While pointing out the presence of sanitary workers at the bus stand , the passengers felt that the issue would have been taken to the notice of the officials concerned well in advance. But, it took more than 24 hours to solve the issue.

Malfunctioning of UGD at the bus stand and its surrounding areas is not uncommon. A shopkeeper said that it was a recurring phenomenon.

The UGD system, which was established about 40 years ago, could not withstand the pressure. The pipes and manholes burst frequently. A complete overhaul of the system was needed to find a lasting solution to the long pending issue.