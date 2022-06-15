Overcrowded school autos continue to ply on city roads

With the reopening of schools, overcrowding of school children in autorickshaws has become a common sight in Tiruchi, endangering their safety.

According to government regulations, an autorickshaw can only carry a maximum of five children up to the age of 14, but many autos continue to break this rule right under the nose of enforcement authorities.

The school children can be seen travelling in jam-packed autos daily to reach their schools, and most of the vehicles have a plank fitted in front of the passenger seat to accommodate more children.

Another dangerous practice was the hanging of school bags and lunch bags on the sides of vehicles with specifically installed hooks to provide more space inside. This even causes disturbance to other passing vehicles.

The safety of children has been jeopardised not only by auto drivers but even by parents who send their kids in autos carrying beyond the permitted capacity. “The situation has persisted for nearly 30 years, and we need a stern action from the district administration to put an end to it,” said C. Balasubramaniam of District Advisor of Exnora.

Overloading children not only endanger the lives of the children but also other road users, he added.

A senior official with the Traffic Department said that regular checks were conducted and erring drivers were fined. “Since the schools have recently opened, we will conduct strict checks to ensure the safety of the children.” Awareness programmes will be held in schools on road safety and safe transportation, he added.