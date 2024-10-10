Overbridge near Tiruchi Railway Junction to be closed for traffic from Saturday midnight

The overbridge near the Railway Junction in Tiruchi will be closed for traffic from Saturday midnight to facilitate the construction of a new bridge. The district administration has announced elaborate traffic diversions in view of the closure of the bridge.

The existing bridge will be demolished and a new one built in its place as part of the second stage of the multi-level overbridge.

The project is being executed jointly by the Railways and the State Highways Department. The first stage of the overbridge was completed last year and it was delayed because of obstacles in land acquisition and alienation. The demolition work is expected to be a laborious process as it is situated above the the busy Tiruchi-Madurai railway line.

The overbridge would run between Aristo roundabout and P&T Colony near Mannarpuram and include arms leading towards the railway junction and its rear entrance at Kallukuzhi.

With the bridge being a vital link between the Central Bus Stand, Railway Junction and Mannarpuram areas, especially for public transport, extensive traffic diversions would be in force until the construction of the new bridge.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar has notified the following traffic diversions, which would come into effect from Saturday midnight: All heavy vehicles bound for Dindigul from Chennai, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Salem would have to go via the bypass on the Chennai-Madurai National Highway and Vannankovil to reach the Dindigul National Highway. They would have to return in the same route.

Mofussil buses going towards the Tiruchi Central Bus Stand from Chennai, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, and Salem routes would have to go via Mannarpuram, TVS Tollgate, Head Post Office Roundabout, Mutheryar Statue, Vestry School Junction, Collector Office, Periyamilaguparai and VOC Road.

Buses bound for Dindigul from the Central Bus Stand would go via the VOC Road, Periyamilaguparai, and Gorimedu to reach the Tiruchi-Dindigul NH. They will return in the same route.

Buses headed to the Central Bus Stand from Madurai would go via Mannarpuram, Aristo bridge (new road over bridge), and Railway Junction, after taking a turn on the rotary atop the flyover. In the return direction the buses would go via VOC Road, Kamarajar Statue Junction, Aristo bridge, and Mannarpuram.

Light vehicles and two-wheelers from Edamalaipattipudur and Crawford will have to go via the Aristo Bridge and Railway Junction to reach the Central Bus Stand.

Light vehicles headed towards Mannarpuram and Edamalaipattipudur from Central Bus Stand and Railway Junction have to go via the Kamarajar Statue and Aristo Bridge. Those heading to Edamalaipattipudur would have to go up to Mannarpuram and take a U-turn.