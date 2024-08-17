Overbridge near Fort Station in Tiruchi expected to be completed by June 2025

The construction of overbridge near the Fort Railway Station in the city is expected to be completed by June 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The overbridge linking the Salai Road and the Main Guard Gate area had remained closed for traffic since March to facilitate the reconstruction of the old British-built bridge.

The narrow old bridge built in 1876 had turned weak and a portion of its retaining wall on the eastern side of the approach road caved during heavy rain in July 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Corporation and the railways had decided to demolish the old structure and build a new four-lane overbridge. While the portion of the bridge above the railway line will be widened and constructed by the railways, the Corporation will build the approach roads at an estimated cost of ₹34.10 crore.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan, accompanied by senior Corporation engineers, inspected the progress of the project work on Friday and urged the officials to expedite the construction. Given the rise in traffic, the width of the approach roads was being increased to 15.61 metres (from the earlier nine metres).

The Mayor told The Hindu after inspecting the site that the overbridge is expected to be completed by June.

The Corporation is awaiting the completion and reopening of the new overbridge to take up repair on the Thennur flyover, which now serves as the alternative route for vehicles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.