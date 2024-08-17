ADVERTISEMENT

Overbridge near Fort Station in Tiruchi expected to be completed by June 2025

Published - August 17, 2024 05:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Mayor Anbazhagan asks officials expedite the work which has been taken at an estimated cost of ₹34.10 crore; the new overbridge to be 15.61 metres wide

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor M.Anbazhagan inspecting the progress of work on the overbridge coming up near the Fort Railway Station in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The construction of overbridge near the Fort Railway Station in the city is expected to be completed by June 2025.

The overbridge linking the Salai Road and the Main Guard Gate area had remained closed for traffic since March to facilitate the reconstruction of the old British-built bridge.

The narrow old bridge built in 1876 had turned weak and a portion of its retaining wall on the eastern side of the approach road caved during heavy rain in July 2020.

The Corporation and the railways had decided to demolish the old structure and build a new four-lane overbridge. While the portion of the bridge above the railway line will be widened and constructed by the railways, the Corporation will build the approach roads at an estimated cost of ₹34.10 crore.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan, accompanied by senior Corporation engineers, inspected the progress of the project work on Friday and urged the officials to expedite the construction. Given the rise in traffic, the width of the approach roads was being increased to 15.61 metres (from the earlier nine metres).

The Mayor told The Hindu after inspecting the site that the overbridge is expected to be completed by June.

The Corporation is awaiting the completion and reopening of the new overbridge to take up repair on the Thennur flyover, which now serves as the alternative route for vehicles.

