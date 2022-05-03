Over three lakh traffic rule violation cases booked in Tiruchi city

Police collect ₹4.70 crore as fine from violators in the last four months

Tiruchi City Police have registered 3,83,024 cases against two-wheeler and four-wheeler riders for traffic rule violations in the last four months of the current year and the fine amount collected was ₹4.70 crore.

Cases were booked for violations such as not wearing helmet and seat belt, drunk driving, talking over the cell phone while behind the wheel, signal transgression and speeding. The cases were booked with the objective of curbing accidents and initiating action against the violators.

The city police registered cases against 1,99,977 persons for not wearing helmets and realised a fine amount of ₹1.99 crore. Cases for not wearing seat belts in cars were booked against 15,236 persons from whom ₹15.23 lakh was collected as fine.

As many as 2,293 persons were booked for drunk driving and ₹22.93 lakh collected as fine. Cases were booked against 1,144 persons for driving at high speed; 6,311 persons for using cell phone while driving and against 13,874 persons for violating traffic signals and fine collected from them.

The number of road accidents within the city limits had reduced significantly in the current year as compared to the previous year due to various measures taken to curb accidents and traffic hurdles, a press release said here on Tuesday.