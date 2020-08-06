Over one lakh beds readied across State: Minister

Tiruchi

06 August 2020

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Thursday said that 1.18 lakh beds had been readied across the State to treat COVID-19 patients.

The State government was creating additional facilities in Government Medical College Hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals, he told reporters after inspecting the Government Hospital at Viralimalai in Pudukottai district.

The Centre had appreciated the measures taken by the State government to curb the spread of the viral disease, he further said.

Claiming that the pandemic was under control in Tamil Nadu, the Minister said the State government had also taken measures to check diseases such as dengue during the monsoon.

He was accompanied by Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Pudukottai Collector P. Uma Maheswari and department officials.