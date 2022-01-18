Over 9,000 mask defaulters booked since Jan. 6

TIRUCHI

18 January 2022 16:24 IST

Fine collected from the violators

The city police have initiated action against those found not wearing masks in public places by booking cases and slapping fines against them.

Since imposition of night curfew on January 6, they have booked cases against 9,734 persons for not wearing masks in public places and the fine collected from the violators stands at Rs. 19.46 lakh.

In addition to this, the police personnel have also realisedaround Rs. 21 lakh as fine from those who did not adhere to the personal distancing norm and shopkeepers who kept their outlets open during night curfew.According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, distribution of essential goods such as milk went on as usual during the complete lockdown on Sunday. Hospitals and pharmacies also functioned . Vehicle checks were intensified at the eight check-posts falling within the city limits and at other vantage points to ensure that the general public adhered to the State government’s instructions.

Cases were booked against those who ventured out without any genuine reason and were found wandering. Penalty was levied on each violator. Simultaneously, the police personnel created awareness of the need to wear masks while venturing out and ensuring personal distancing.