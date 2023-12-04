Over 88% of rural households in Tiruchi get piped drinking water connections

December 04, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi district administration has expedited steps to retrofit several combined drinking water supply projects operated and maintained by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board to provide individual household tap connections to uncovered rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

More than 88.84% of the households in rural areas of Tiruchi district have been covered under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Union Ministry of Jal Sakthi, which aims to provide a minimum of 55 litres per capita per day (lpcd) of drinking water to all households in rural areas through individual household tap connections by 2024.

According to official data, the total number of households eligible for piped drinking water supply connections in 404 village panchayats of Tiruchi stands at 4,73,291. The district administration has provided piped drinking water supply connections to 4,20,483 households as of December 3, 2023, by converging various water supply sources.

To facilitate continuous drinking water supply to several uncovered areas, the district administration has taken up retrofitting 20 combined drinking water supply projects operated and maintained by the TWAD Board at a total cost of ₹ 687.87 crore. Many of these projects are operational with the Cauvery or Kollidam rivers as their sources.

Some of the retrofitting projects implemented in Tiruverumbur, Pullambadi, Manachanallur, Musiri, Manikandam, and Thuraiyur are at various stages of execution. The TWAD board has also started providing drinking water supply with its improvised network to households on a pilot basis.

A detailed project report to provide drinking water to households in and around Manapparai has been prepared and submitted for the State government’s approval. A new project has been chalked out with an estimated cost of ₹ 124 crore due to non-availability of local drinking water sources near Manapparai, said Collector M. Pradeep Kumar in a meeting recently.

At least 800 households in Manapparai, Marungapuri, and Vaiyampatti will benefit from the new scheme.