HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 88% of rural households in Tiruchi get piped drinking water connections

December 04, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan

The Tiruchi district administration has expedited steps to retrofit several combined drinking water supply projects operated and maintained by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board to provide individual household tap connections to uncovered rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

More than 88.84% of the households in rural areas of Tiruchi district have been covered under the Jal Jeevan Mission of the Union Ministry of Jal Sakthi, which aims to provide a minimum of 55 litres per capita per day (lpcd) of drinking water to all households in rural areas through individual household tap connections by 2024.

According to official data, the total number of households eligible for piped drinking water supply connections in 404 village panchayats of Tiruchi stands at 4,73,291. The district administration has provided piped drinking water supply connections to 4,20,483 households as of December 3, 2023, by converging various water supply sources.

To facilitate continuous drinking water supply to several uncovered areas, the district administration has taken up retrofitting 20 combined drinking water supply projects operated and maintained by the TWAD Board at a total cost of ₹ 687.87 crore. Many of these projects are operational with the Cauvery or Kollidam rivers as their sources.

Some of the retrofitting projects implemented in Tiruverumbur, Pullambadi, Manachanallur, Musiri, Manikandam, and Thuraiyur are at various stages of execution. The TWAD board has also started providing drinking water supply with its improvised network to households on a pilot basis.

A detailed project report to provide drinking water to households in and around Manapparai has been prepared and submitted for the State government’s approval. A new project has been chalked out with an estimated cost of ₹ 124 crore due to non-availability of local drinking water sources near Manapparai, said Collector M. Pradeep Kumar in a meeting recently.

At least 800 households in Manapparai, Marungapuri, and Vaiyampatti will benefit from the new scheme.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.