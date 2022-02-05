Over 700 fresh cases in central districts

TIRUCHI

05 February 2022 20:21 IST

Fresh cases of COVID-19 decreased significantly in the central districts, with 734 being reported on Saturday.

Three deaths — one in Tiruvarur and two in Tiruchi — were recorded as per data provided by the State Health Department.

The day saw the tally in the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi coming down below the 1,000 mark after several weeks of hovering in four digits.

Tiruchi reported 202 fresh cases on Saturday, down from 266 on Friday. Thanjavur had 143 new cases (from 241 on Friday), while Tiruvarur reported 110.

In the below-100 mark tally, Karur had 64 new cases, while 59 people tested positive in Nagapattinam district. Pudukottai had 54 fresh cases, down from 78 on Friday. In Ariyalur, 49 new cases were reported, followed by Mayiladuthurai with 36.

Perambalur had the lowest number of fresh cases on Saturday with 17, a further reduction from 29 on the previous day.