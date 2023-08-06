ADVERTISEMENT

Over 70 seized vehicles destroyed in fire in Perambalur

August 06, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

More than 70 seized two-wheelers were gutted after fire broke out at the Armed Reserve Police Ground in Perambalur on Friday.

According to police, the fire broke out around noon. It took more than three hours for the Fire and Rescue Services Department to bring the fire under control. Initial investigation revealed that the workers had set fire to a garbage mound nearby, which triggered the fire. It is said that the heat and dry grass resulted in the fire spreading fast.

The vehicles had been seized in connection with various cases, including theft. Many parked vehicles had been lying there for at least more than two years, police sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US