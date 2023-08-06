Over 70 seized vehicles destroyed in fire in Perambalur

August 06, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - PERAMBALUR

More than 70 seized two-wheelers were gutted after fire broke out at the Armed Reserve Police Ground in Perambalur on Friday.

According to police, the fire broke out around noon. It took more than three hours for the Fire and Rescue Services Department to bring the fire under control. Initial investigation revealed that the workers had set fire to a garbage mound nearby, which triggered the fire. It is said that the heat and dry grass resulted in the fire spreading fast.

The vehicles had been seized in connection with various cases, including theft. Many parked vehicles had been lying there for at least more than two years, police sources said.