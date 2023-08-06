HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 70 seized vehicles destroyed in fire in Perambalur

August 06, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

More than 70 seized two-wheelers were gutted after fire broke out at the Armed Reserve Police Ground in Perambalur on Friday.

According to police, the fire broke out around noon. It took more than three hours for the Fire and Rescue Services Department to bring the fire under control. Initial investigation revealed that the workers had set fire to a garbage mound nearby, which triggered the fire. It is said that the heat and dry grass resulted in the fire spreading fast.

The vehicles had been seized in connection with various cases, including theft. Many parked vehicles had been lying there for at least more than two years, police sources said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.