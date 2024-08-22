Over 70 runaway children rescued at Tiruchi railway junction so far this year

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable while patrolling the platform upon arrival of a train in the late night hours at Tiruchi Junction last month spotted a minor boy inside a general compartment with a bag. Growing suspicious, the constable casually asked the boy as to who was accompanying him. As none was found accompanying the boy, the RPF constable rescued the minor from the train and handed him over to a Childline representative at the station.

It emerged later that the boy had runaway from his home from a neighbouring district apparently to meet his grandfather in Chennai. The child with a single parent was apparently upset over being put in a hostel by his mother. The boy was given counselling and reunited with his mother after verification.

This was one among the many such instances of runaway children being rescued by the RPF personnel at Tiruchi Junction. RPF sources said they had rescued a little over 70 runaway children at Tiruchi Junction till now since January this year with majority of them being boys. RPF personnel had rescued over 150 runaway children in 2023.

A host of reasons are attributed for this which includes conflict with parents, conflict with step parents, domestic problems and lack of interest in pursuing education, say those involved in such rescue missions. Many of the runaway children rescued at Tiruchi railway junction were found to be with single parent, say RPF sources and a Childline line representative.

The children rescued from the station are immediately handed over to the Childline booth which is manned by a representative of the organisation in shift at Tiruchi Junction. The children are at first made comfortable by giving them eatables to gain their confidence in order to know about their family, their place of stay and the reason for having left their home, say sources.

Every rescue instance is immediately brought to the notice of the Child Welfare Committee where the rescued children are produced and subsequently put in a temporary shelter even as efforts are simultaneously taken to inform their parents after ascertaining their details.

The complete information about the rescued children are uploaded in the centralised child portal of the RPF, say the sources. In many such instances, the runaway children were found to be in the 14-15 age group. The rescued children are given counselling besides being politely told to desist from indulging in such acts as it could land them in deep trouble, the sources further said. Counselling is also given to their parents.

The children are reunited with their near ones only after a thorough verification exercise which also includes checking of documents besides obtaining an undertaking from them, the sources added. A follow up action is also taken to ascertain about the reunited child by talking to their parents and how it felt now, the sources added.