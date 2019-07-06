Over 63,000 motor vehicle cases booked in six months

The Tiruchi City Police has booked as many as 63,515 motor vehicle cases under various heads against erring motorists in the last six months of the current year. The cases booked were from the period January 1 to June 30 with the law enforcers realising a whopping ₹ 72.45 lakh as fine amount from the violators during this period.

Cases were booked and fines slapped on those found driving under inebriated condition; cell phone driving; signal jumping; overload on board freight vehicles; over speeding and taking passengers on board goods carriers among others.

Disclosing this at the road safety and law order meeting held here recently, Collector S. Sivarasu said driving licence of 2,763 vehicle users have been suspended by the Regional Transport Officers for having committed different types of road rule violations.

Official sources said a total number of 3,392 proposals for cancellation of driving licence have been sent to the Regional Transport Officers adding that 629 proposals were pending at the Regional Transport Offices.

The Collector said vehicles should not exceed the speed limit of 25 kilometre per hour in those stretches within the city limits where pedestrians lacked adequate space to walk. Vehicles should proceed at 40 kilometre per hour in the stretch from Tiruchi to Andhanallur along the Tiruchi - Karur national highway since the width of the section was restricted. Goods carriers should desist from overtaking other vehicles in that stretch.

The Collector made it clear that government and private buses should be operated in the designated routes allotted to them. Action would be initiated against those private buses if they were found diverting from their designated route by imposing penalty after obtaining reply from the vehicle owner.

He instructed the Regional Transport Officers to slap fines on government buses if they did not ply in the designated routes. He asked the officials to immediately grant due compensation for the land acquired for the construction of the road over bridge at Thiruvanaikoil here. He called upon the two-wheeler riders to wear helmet keeping in mind their own safety.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Zia ul Haque, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) A. Myilvaganan, District Revenue Officer Shanthi, officials of State Highways, Transport and Revenue departments participated in the meeting.