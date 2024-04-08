Over 6,000 senior citizens and persons with disabilities vote through postal ballot in Perambalur and Karur Lok Sabha constituencies

April 08, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Over 6,000 senior citizens above the age of 85 years and persons with disabilities (PwDs) have exercised their franchise through postal ballots from their homes in Perambalur and Karur Lok Sabha constituencies. The exercise has been carried out ahead of the forthcoming general election in the State on April 19.

Teams of officials formed in both constituencies visited the residences of senior citizens and PwDs, who had opted to cast their vote through postal ballot. This exercise was carried out on April 4, 5 and 6 in Karur Lok Sabha constituency consisting of six Assembly segments of Karur, Krishnarayapuram, Aravakurichi, Viralimalai, Manapparai and Vedasandur.

A total number of 3,040 persons exercised their franchise through postal ballot in Karur Lok Sabha constituency during those three days. As many as 56 teams of officials were constituted in the constituency to carry the postal ballot and other items with protection to the residences of senior citizens and PwDs.

The postal ballots received from the voters were kept in boxes and sealed and thereafter taken with police protection to the strong room at the Karur district collectorate. Police personnel with weapons have been deployed in front of the strong room where surveillance cameras have been installed for round-the-clock monitoring.

Official sources said postal ballots had been received from 3,107 senior citizens and PwDs in Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency which consists of Perambalur (reserved), Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Musiri, Thuraiyur (reserved) and Kulithalai Assembly segments.

The exercise in Perambalur constituency was held on April 5 and 6 with the district administration constituting 53 teams to visit the homes of these voters. The postal ballots received from the voters have been kept in the strong room at the Perambalur district collectorate.