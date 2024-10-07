Over 60 sovereigns gold jewels burgled from locked house

Gold jewels weighing 64 sovereigns were burgled from a locked house at Venkatachalapuram in Kallakudi police station limits in the district between the late hours on Saturday and the early hours on Sunday. An aged couple were staying in the house.

The complaint was lodged by the couple’s son G. Sugumaran, 47, who resides at Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Lalgudi taluk. Police sources said Sugumaran’s father became ill on Saturday evening and the couple went to Government Hospital at Tiruchi. One of their relatives locked the house and left.

Unidentified persons gained entry into the locked house after breaking the rear door locks and stole gold jewels, said police sources. The Kallakudi police have registered a case on a complaint preferred by Sugumaran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.