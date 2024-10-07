GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 60 sovereigns gold jewels burgled from locked house

Published - October 07, 2024 07:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Gold jewels weighing 64 sovereigns were burgled from a locked house at Venkatachalapuram in Kallakudi police station limits in the district between the late hours on Saturday and the early hours on Sunday. An aged couple were staying in the house. 

The complaint was lodged by the couple’s son G. Sugumaran, 47, who resides at Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Lalgudi taluk.  Police sources said Sugumaran’s father became ill on Saturday evening and the couple went to Government Hospital at Tiruchi. One of their relatives locked the house and left.

Unidentified persons gained entry into the locked house after breaking the rear door locks and stole gold jewels, said police sources. The Kallakudi police have registered a case on a complaint preferred by Sugumaran.

