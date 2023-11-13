Over 550 tonnes of waste cleared after Deepavali celebrations in Tiruchi

November 13, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Deepavali celebrations in Tiruchi left heaps of garbage on the streets of the city on Monday and it was a tough task for conservancy workers to clear them on Monday.

Around 105 tonnes of garbage was lifted in six hours in the city, in addition to about 450 tonnes of solid waste generated on a daily basis. As many as 1,200 conservancy workers were engaged for clearing the garbage since 6 a.m.

Mounds of cracker debris, including plastics used for packing crackers, sweet boxes, leftover food, and domestic waste were a common sight in residential and commercial areas in the city. Around 212 mini trucks and light commercial vehicles were used for waste collection, covering residential and commercial properties in all the 65 wards of Tiruchi City Corporation.

K. Abishekapuram and Srirangam generated more garbage than the other three zones. Trash generated on commercial streets, including N.S.C. Bose Road, Singarathope, Super Bazaar, Chinna Kadai Street, Big Bazaar, Main Guard Gate, and Chathiram Bus Stand, was cleared.

A senior Corporation official said that the garbage on main roads and commercial streets had been cleared as the entire strength of sanitation workers was involved in the work on Monday. However, it is said that waste accumulated on some of the interior streets in K.K. Nagar, Crawford, Karumandapam and other areas has not been cleared.

150 tonnes in Pudukottai

Meanwhile, in Pudukottai, about 150 tonnes of garbage was collected from the streets for which around 400 workers were deployed.

Temporary shops set up on Keela Raja Veedhi, Mela Raja Veedhi and other commercial streets in the district have contributed to the waste accumulation, an official from the municipality said.

