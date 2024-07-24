GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 500 antiquities unearthed during second phase of excavation at Porpanaikottai site near Pudukottai

Published - July 24, 2024 06:14 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
Amethyst, agate and carnelian beads unearthed during excavation at Porpanaikottai near Pudukottai on Tuesday.

Amethyst, agate and carnelian beads unearthed during excavation at Porpanaikottai near Pudukottai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State Archaeology Department has unearthed a total of 593 antiquities during the second phase of excavation launched on June 18 at Porpanaikottai, a Sangam age site, in Pudukottai district. 

Among the antiquities, glass beads accounted for the maximum. A total of 470 glass beads were found, said Excavation Director T. Thangadurai. Seven trenches were dug for the second phase of excavation at Porpanaikottai.

A total of 52 antiquities, unearthed during the course of excavation on Tuesday, included a couple of finished and unfinished Carnelian beads, an unfinished agate bead and an amethyst, another type of bead from different trenches. The unearthing of glass beads was proof that a bead making unit could have existed at Porpanaikottai, Mr. Thangadurai further said.

A Sangam-age fort is believed to have existed at the site, which is located about 6.5 km to the east of Pudukottai town. The State Archaeology Department began excavations at the site in 2023. The second phase, which is underway, was inaugurated virtually by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on June 18.

