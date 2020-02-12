Over 5 lakh tonnes of paddy procured: Food Minister

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has so far procured 5.40 lakh tonnes of paddy from farmers in the State during the current season, Food Minister R.Kamaraj said on Wednesday.

A total of 540195 tonnes of paddy has been procured from direct purchase centres at 1,655 locations, he told mediapersons after inspecting the DPC at Thiruvidaimaruthur.

The highest number of 498 centres were being operated in Nagapattinam district, followed by 458 in Tiruvarur district and 389 in Thanjavur district where the harvesting activities were in full swing.

In all, around one lakh farmers had brought their produce to the DPCs and a sum of ₹ 1021 crore had been credited in their bank accounts through the electronic clearing system, he said.

While arrivals at the DPCs have picked up, complaints of malpractices and coercion has surfaced from a section of farmers. Twelve teams of officials have been deployed in the delta districts to conduct surprise checks at the DPCs, the Minister said.

Later, the minister conducted a review meeting with members of the 12 inspection teams at Tiruvarur which was attended by Collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam and other senior officials of some departments.