Over 5 crore people inoculated in State at free camps: Minister

TIRUCHI

10 October 2021 22:38 IST

22.52 lakh people vaccinated at the fifth mega camp

Over five crore persons had taken the COVID-19 vaccine at vaccination camps set up by the government in the state as on Sunday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

At the end of Sunday's mega vaccination drive, 22.52 lakh persons had taken the jab.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said that a total of 11,50,351 persons had taken the first dose of the vaccination, while 11,02,290 completed their second dose in the fifth edition of the mega vaccination drive.“We had found that 25 lakh people were due to get the second dose of the vaccination this week, and we had asked the district-level authorities to focus on them,” Mr. Subramanian said, addressing mediapersons at the Tiruchi International Airport.

Till Saturday, 5.3 crore persons had taken the jab across the State, both free of cost at camps and at a cost at private hospitals. Among them, around 4.7 crore had taken the jab at the free camps set up by the government.

“Including Sunday's 22.52 lakh beneficiaries, the total number of people taking the jab at the camps has crossed five crores,” he said.

A total of 32,017 centres were set up at various places including Primary Healthcare Centres, Government Hospitals, Anganwadi centres, schools and other public places across the state.

The people need to continue following COVID-19 norms, especially with the upcoming festival season, the Minister cautioned the public as he returned to Chennai after inspecting vaccination camps at Karur, Ramanathapuram and Dindigul.