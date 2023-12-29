Over ₹4.50 crore disbursed to sugarcane cultivators by Arignar Anna Sugars Ltd. in Thanjavur district

December 29, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Sugar Corporation owned Arignar Anna Sugar Mills, Kurungulam, Thanjavur district, has disbursed ₹4.74 crore to farmers who supplied sugarcane to the mill till December 15.

Disclosing this at the general body meeting of the mill held at the Thanjavur District Collectorate on Thursday, the Commissioner (Sugars), S. Vijayakumar, said the cane crushing for 2023-24 season commenced at the Kurungulam mill on December 4 and till December 27, 42,605.831 tonnes of canes were crushed resulting in the generation of 24,920 quintals of sugar.

About ₹4.74 crore, calculated as per the price of ₹2,919.75 per tonne fixed by the Centre towards 16,254 tonnes of cane procured up to December 15 had been paid to the cultivators during the ongoing crushing season, he said.

Stating that a transport cost of ₹7.23 crore for the previous crushing season was borne by the mill, the Sugar Commissioner expressed hope that the mill would receive around 1,83,000 tonnes of cane this season from the 5,704 acres of agricultural land registered for supply of canes to the Kurungulam mill.

Last season, 2,46,001 tonnes of cane was crushed resulting in the production of 2,19,718 quintals of sugar. While ₹69.40 crore was disbursed to the cane cultivators as cane cost (calculated at the FRP rate of ₹2,821.25 per tonne) during 2022-23 and in addition to this amount, ₹3.99 crore was distributed to 1,863 cultivators as the State incentive amount. The expenditure of ₹7.23 crore towards transportation of canes was settled by the mill during the last season, he added.