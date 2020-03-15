Tiruchirapalli

Over 45 injured in jallikattu events

Over 45 persons were injured in jallikattu events organised at three villages in Pudukottai district and one near Thanjavur on Sunday. The events in Pudukottai district were held at Kulathur, Adhanakottai and Periyakurumpapatti villages.

As many as 820 bulls were released at the event held in Kulathur in which 150 tamers participated. Twelve persons were injured of which four were referred to hospital, said police sources.

In the jallikattu held at Adhanakottai, a total number of 775 bulls were released with 200 tamers taking part. A total number of 16 persons were injured of which four were referred to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.

Eleven persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Periyakurumpapatti village near Illupur. As many as 968 bulls were released during the event. Six among the injured were referred to hospital.

The jallikattu in Thanjavur district was held at Reddipalayam in which 771 bulls were released. Nine persons were injured and they were all referred to hospital, the sources added.

